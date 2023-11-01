26-year-old Michael James Shetler escaped from the Peach County jail around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE, 6:20 p.m.:

According to the Peach County Sheriff's Office, Michael Shetler is back in custody.

Sheriff Terry Deese says deputies captured Shetler after he went to a friend's house and called the sheriff's office to pick him up.

No other details are available at this time.

The Peach County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for an inmate who escaped Wednesday morning.

According to a release, 26-year-old Michael James Shetler escaped from the Peach County jail around 10:30 a.m. He apparently went over the wall while on yard call.

Shetler is 5'11", 145 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

No other information is available at this time.