Report: Child was in home when 27-year-old Macon mother stabbed to death

MACON, Ga. — A report from Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a toddler was in the home when a woman was stabbed to death Monday night.

Now, deputies say they've arrested the man they believed killed Brittany Wright, 35-year-old Idris Alaka.

According to a report, a deputy was responding to another call on Courtland Avenue when a woman began screaming down the street that a woman was hurt and bleeding. When the deputy got to 1277 Courtland Avenue, he found Idris Alaka holding Brittany Wright, who was unconscious in his arms.

“She was stabbed multiple times,” said deputy coroner Lonnie Miley.

When the deputy asked what happened, Alaka said, “Help me,” and that someone attacked them, according to the report.

Investigators now believe that's not true. They arrested Alaka and charged him with Wright's murder.

Wright's 2-year-old child was unarmed, according to Bibb County deputies. He was placed in the care of Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS).

Coroner Leon Jones says her death marks Macon's 47th homicide this year, putting the city on track to beat the record of 55 last year, “Unless a miracle happens and we have no more homicides this year, but I don't hold onto that hope,” Miley said.

This year, the county has averaged nearly six homicides a month. The fewest homicides in a single month so far was three.

If the county averages just two a month for the rest of the year, it will still tie last year's record of 55.

Mayor Lester Miller says the Macon Violence Prevention program is working but will take time.

He believes the increase in violence is related to criminals being able to bail out of jail and reoffend.

“There's a large segment of our society today, especially here in Macon-Bibb County, that don't fear the consequences of their actions and we are moving away from holding people accountable for what they do. That's the part I can't control,” Miller said.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office also responded to the increase in homicides:

“The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is tirelessly investigating this year’s homicides. It Is sad that we are ahead of last year in homicide numbers. We do not look at these individuals as numbers, we look at the individual lives that have been lost. We are focused on bringing the suspects to justice, so that the families can have some closure. We are stressing that the community come together as a whole in an effort to combat this problem.

Law enforcement cannot do this alone. It takes a community effort, working together to stop the increase in the number of lives that are being lost. We can do this through education, jobs, and family support.”

Alaka remains in the Bibb County jail without bond on charges of murder and aggravated assault. Deputies say Alaka is originally from Nigeria. They don't know how long he's been in the U.S.

Alaka told deputies he and Wright got married two weeks ago, but deputies have been unable to confirm. Investigators also say they have not determined a motive.

This is what Captain Wilton Collins had to say about how to respond if you are ever in a domestic violence situation.

“We wish everyone hit 911. Let them know what's going on, and we will come there and help you out. That's what we ask of any citizen in any case,” Collins said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are resources here in Central Georgia.

One of them is the Crisis Line and Safe House of Central Georgia. The team works to protect victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.