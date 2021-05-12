Sandersville police make 6th arrest in 'gang-motivated' Waffle House shooting

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Six people have been arrested after a woman was shot in the parking lot of a Sandersville Waffle House on Mother’s Day.
That's according to a post on the Sandersville Police Department's Facebook page. On Sunday, police responded to the Waffle House on East Church Street around 3 a.m. 20-year-old Kayiah Faulkner was hit by crossfire and airlifted to a hospital in Augusta.
By Sunday evening, three people were in custody: Thomas Tanner, Malik Holsey, and George Reeves.
Wednesday evening, police say three more people have been arrested in the shooting. Their names have no been released at this time.
Police say more arrests are expected, and that they believe the shooting is gang-motivated. They also think it’s related to three shootings that happened in April.