Sandersville police make 6th arrest in 'gang-motivated' Waffle House shooting

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Six people have been arrested after a woman was shot in the parking lot of a Sandersville Waffle House on Mother’s Day.

That's according to a post on the Sandersville Police Department's Facebook page. On Sunday, police responded to the Waffle House on East Church Street around 3 a.m. 20-year-old Kayiah Faulkner was hit by crossfire and airlifted to a hospital in Augusta.

By Sunday evening, three people were in custody: Thomas Tanner, Malik Holsey, and George Reeves.

Wednesday evening, police say three more people have been arrested in the shooting. Their names have no been released at this time.