TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A Stockbridge man was arrested in Twiggs County after an hours-long manhunt Saturday.

According to Georgia State Patrol, a trooper stopped a car for speeding around 3 a.m. on I-16 eastbound near mile marker six in Bibb County.

GSP later identified the driver as 22-year-old Gabriel Lanier of Stockbridge.

Lanier was going 97 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to the agency.

When the trooper got a hold his driver's license, he snatched it away and drove off.

The trooper followed him and performed a PIT maneuver to stop the car.

That's when GSP says Lanier got out and ran off into the woods. The agency says the trooper saw that he had an AK-47 type gun.

After the trooper called for back-up, GSP aviation, the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office, and Georgia Department of Corrections canine units came to help.

Georgia State Patrol says Lanier allegedly stole a bicycle, golf cart, and a truck on separate occasions on Sgoda Road.

According to the agency, Lanier drove the truck into a fence and eventually abandoned it once it stopped running.

GSP aviation was called back to the area after he crashed the stolen golf cart, left it, and ran off again.

Around 9 a.m., someone saw Lanier on Marion Road near the Bibb and Twiggs county line. That's when GSP says a GDC canine unit put bloodhounds on the trail.

Lanier was arrested without incident deep in the woods off Marion Road, according to GSP.

He had a 30 round rifle magazine and a sum of cash when he was arrested, but the agency says they haven't found the gun Lanier had when he got out of the car.

Authorities say they found more cash, a large amount of drugs, and more magazines with ammunition in the rental car he was driving.

Lanier was taken to the Twiggs County Jail. GSP says he will stay there until he is moved to Bibb County to face charges related to the chase.

Georgia State Patrol says this is an ongoing investigation, and no one was hurt during the incident.

TCSO

