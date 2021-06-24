Warner Robins police investigating after 2 men shoot each other in truck

The release says two men were in a truck when they had an argument and shot each other.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police are investigating after a shooting that left two men hospitalized Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, officers got the call around 3:30 p.m. about a shooting in the area of Olmstead Street and Randolph Avenue. When they made it to the scene, police found a man who had been shot in the leg. The release says two men were in a truck when they had an argument and shot each other.

Officers were able to find the second man after a search for the truck. He was shot several times. Both men were taken to the Medical Central, Atrium Health. The first victim's injuries are non-life-threatening, while the second man's condition is unknown at this time.