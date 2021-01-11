'We haven't had many crimes': Crawford County residents surprised after woman found shot to death

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office says this shooting is still under investigation.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — The Crawford County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman found shot to death this weekend as 30-year-old Alexandria Davis, of Butler.

People in Musella say violence like this rarely happens in their town.

Freddie Lee Traylor has lived in Musella for 83 years.

Traylor says the peace and quiet is what's kept him here his whole life.

"It's been quiet since I've been here, you know? Ain't nothing ever really happened here," Traylor said.

Byron Edwards on the other hand, moved to Musella 30 years ago because he says it's a quiet, fun town.

Edwards says he loves it here because it's also very safe.

"People know each other, and they get along fine. You don't have no problem with nobody," Edwards said.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office says they got a call just after 9 p.m. Saturday night about a shooting on Church Street off Highway 341 in Musella.

30-year-old Alexandria Davis was found shot, and later died at a hospital.

"When I heard about this, it did surprise me," Edwards said.

Both Traylor and Edwards say they were surprised -- crime rarely happens in Musella.

"We haven't had many crimes. Within the last couple of years, we've had one, and this time, we've had another one. This time, we've had another one. Other than that, we have no crimes." Edwards said.

Edwards says he hopes that nothing like this happens again anytime soon.

"Just be safe, look out, and watch yourself," Edwards said.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office says this shooting is still under investigation.