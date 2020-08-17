This week, Bibb teachers are making sure their students have everything they need to succeed

MACON, Ga. — For students and staff in Bibb County, a new school year is right around the corner and with the district keeping education virtual throughout the fall, technology is more important than ever.

That's why schools across Bibb will be assigning over 13,000 laptops, electronic devices, and other learning materials to students this week.

The handout is a part of the school system's one-to-one technology initiative to modernize education.

Funded through the 2020 Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, every Bibb County student between 2nd and 12th grade will have access to a laptop.

For faculty and staff at Howard Middle and High School, the process of checking laptops out to parents couldn't have gone better.

"So far, so good," says Howard High Principal LaToya Smith. "Really, today, the process is going smoothly. We have a team and we're trying to do a contact-less pick-up."

In addition to laptops, students are also stopping by to grab instruments, extra textbooks, and any other learning materials they'll need.

The pick-up is also giving some teachers a chance to see students and parents before the new school year begins.

"We miss not having students in the building to start but we realize that this is for the community and our protection and we're really excited," says Howard Middle principal Anthony Jones. "We've been working hard."

Schools will continue handing out laptops to students alphabetically until Wednesday.