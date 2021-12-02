Mary Persons High in Monroe County goes virtual after power outage

The Monroe County School System says there is a power outage near the school that could last into the afternoon.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Mary Persons High School in Forsyth is going virtual Friday.

The major power outage is on Montpelier Road beginning at the intersection with Lee street due to broken pole and the City of Forsyth is working to fix it.

In a Facebook post, the school system says students are not to report to class. There will be a virtual learning day instead.

Faculty and staff will still report at normal times.

All other schools should report as usual.

The city says crews are working to install new poles and rehang wire as quickly and safely as possible.

Montpelier Road is closed to all traffic until the new pole is in place. People are encouraged to avoid the area.