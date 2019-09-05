WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — UPDATE: A man has been charged after an incident that began during Miller Elementary's field day.

Acting Police Chief John Wagner said they got a complaint about an adult pointing a pistol at another person.

The victim told police he got into an argument with another man on the school grounds. The two left the gated area where children were playing and one flashed a handgun.

The victim called 911 and the school was put on 'code yellow.'

Officers did not find a gun, but they did find a person with outstanding warrants and put them under arrest.

The man was identified as 23-year-old Denzel Rutledge, of Perry.

He's charged with aggravated stalking, stalking, and terroristic threats.

Wagner says nobody was injured, and they are still investigating.

