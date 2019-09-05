WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One person is in custody after an incident during Miller Elementary's field day.

Acting Police Chief John Wagner said they got a complaint about an adult pointing a pistol at another person.

He says the school was put on 'code yellow,' but that officers did not find a gun.

They did, however, find a person with outstanding warrants and put them under arrest.

Wagner says nobody was injured, and they are still investigating.

