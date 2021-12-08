Crisp County schools to go virtual until August 23

The post says after Monday, August 23, a virtual option will be available for K-12 students who choose not to return to campus.

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — All Crisp County schools will go virtual starting immediately.

According to the Crisp County Schools Facebook page, all students at Crisp County schools will be moved to virtual learning for 5 days until August 23.

The post says after Monday, August 23, a virtual option will be available for K-12 students who choose not to return to campus. Parents will be able to fill out a Google form to register students for virtual learning for the remainder of the semester.