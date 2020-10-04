MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that left one teen dead and another hospitalized.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies got a call just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday night about a shooting on the 1600 block of Winston Drive. When they made it to the scene, deputies found two teens, 17-year-old Joseph Woolfolk, and another teen, a 16-year-old.

The release says Woolfolk was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 16-year-old was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

