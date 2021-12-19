13WMAZ Pet of the Week: Cassie

She's a Brindle Shepard mix and is still a young puppy

MACON, Ga. — During weekend mornings 13WMAZ will be showcasing a furry friend that could be yours!

This weeks furry friend is a 6 month old Cassie.

She's a Brindle Shepard mix and is still a young puppy so she's bound to get a bit bigger than her current weight and size.

"She's a sweet girl," said Lisa with All About Animals volunteer.

Cassie is also very good with other dogs and Lisa says that she plays with many of the other dogs at the shelter.

Because Cassie is bound to get bigger she might not be the perfect pet right now for people with small children.

"She's really loyal. She knows how to sit on command. She's really smart for her age," Lisa said.

If you think you have the perfect home for Cassie, her adoption fee is $200.

You can reach out to them on their Facebook page or check them out on their website.