2021 Magnolia Soap Box Derby canceled

Editor's Note: The video in this story is from 2019's event.

One of Macon’s most popular events has been canceled for the second year in a row.

The Magnolia Soap Box Derby made the announcement via Facebook Monday afternoon.

They wrote, “It is with a heavy heart and sense of responsibility that we have decided to forgo the 2021 Magnolia Soap Box Derby previously scheduled for April 10.”

Organizers say they can’t ensure the safety of everyone involved, from participants to vendors, volunteers and spectators.

They are tentatively planning on resuming the annual event on April 9, 2022.

Two weeks ago, the Cherry Blossom Festival announced Lonestar would be headlining a concert at Carolyn Crayton Park on March 27.

The festival says CDC safety guidelines and Mayor Lester Miller's executive orders will be followed. There will also be enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures in place.

The Cherry Blossom Festival is still tentatively scheduled to run March 19-28.