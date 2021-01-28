Fort Valley State senior opens hair and clothing boutique in Macon

Selena Stuckey is the owner of Soo Much Beauty. The 23-year-old Fort Valley State senior and new mom says it means the world to own her own business.

MACON, Ga. — A 23-year-old Fort Valley State University senior is the owner of a new store front in Macon.

Selena Stuckey owns Soo Much Beauty. They had their grand opening last Saturday.

Soo Much Beauty is a clothing and hair boutique. They sell bundles and wigs.

“I sell frontals, HD Lace. I’ve got some of the best HD lace,” she said. “I sell transparent lace. I just – I sell it all.”

Stuckey says she has all types of textures of hair.

“I sell 100% virgin hair,” she said. “It’s just 100% raw. It hasn’t been processed or anything. All the way from 10 inches to 30 inches.”

Stuckey says she can place orders for hair that is longer than 30" if a customer requests it.

As for clothes, Soo Much Beauty primarily has t-shirts and hoodies right now. Stuckey says they’ll be selling women’s wear, but the items that are in-store right now are considered unisex.

“It’s more catering to women. Sorry, gentlemen, it’s not for the guys. It’s more for the girls,” she said.

She says anyone is welcome, though. Stuckey started selling hair in 2018.

“I knew I wanted to go to the next level,” she said.

In 2020, Stuckey says she decided to “take a leap of faith.” That’s when she found a location for a storefront and expanded to make her business a brand.

Stuckey is also a new mother to a one-year-old girl. She says it means the world to her to be able to own her own businesses.

“It’s challenging. It’s kind of overwhelming, but it means a lot,” she said.

She says she’s the first person in her family to open a store and she will be the first person in her family to graduate from college.

Stuckey invites Central Georgia to come check out her shop. She has a hedge wall in-store, so customers can pose for a photo-op.

“It’s a vibe. It’s peaceful. I have a little music playing in the background. It’s a calming energy, so if you just want to come and relax and do a little shopping,” Stuckey said.

Soo Much Beauty is located at 2720 Sheraton Drive Suite 200 in Macon.