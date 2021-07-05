2nd suspect charged with murder after body found under mattress in west Macon

28-year-old Jerome Dewayne Beasley is charged with Murder and Concealing the Death of Another.

MACON, Ga. — A second man was arrested after a body was found under a mattress at an illegal dump site in west Macon earlier this month.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a tip about the location of 28-year-old Jerome Dewayne Beasley Tuesday.

The release says Beasley heard that he was wanted and turned himself into the sheriff's office. He was arrested and taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with Murder and Concealing the Death of Another. Beasley also had outstanding warrants, unrelated to this investigation, for the charges of two counts of Criminal Trespass, two counts of Battery, and Probation Violation Superior Court. He is being held without bond.

The first suspect, 45-year-old Margaton Dudley, was arrested on Friday and facing charges of murder and concealing the death of another. He is being held without bond.

Those charges stem from a homicide that happened on May 7. A man walking on Churchill Street in Macon found a body under a mattress and called 911.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Amond Norwood. Investigators think Norwood was fatally shot somewhere else and left at the illegal dump site.