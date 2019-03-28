Macon Regional Crimestoppers made 2 more arrests on Central Georgia's "Top 15 Most Wanted" list. That reduces to 3 criminals who remain on the list.

"Study the pictures, study the faces. I know one of them out here for sure. I'll point to him," said Lt. Cedric Penson with Bibb County Sheriff's Office as he moved door-to-door around Green Meadow Apartments in Macon searching for dangerous criminals hiding from the law. "These are the top people we've been looking for."

Penson says one of the "Top 15 Most Wanted" criminals is known to frequent the apartment complex to hide out with friends and family.

RELATED: 8 arrests made in Central Georgia's 'Top 15 Most Wanted' list

Penson asked neighbors, "Do you know him, Corey Stubbs?" He flashed Stubbs' picture around the complex, telling people law enforcement wanted the suspect behind bars.

"If we could just get more input from people, we could probably do a better job," says Penson, while at the same time, asking neighbors how to help keep their homes safe.

"It's upsetting sometimes, because I'm trying to watch TV," says on neighbor. Penson replies, "And they are just shooting all around you?" She says, "Yes."

He asked another, "Is it that bad?" They replied, "Yeah. I don't come outside my house at night."

Penson says he works to create trust with the community.

"If you're out in the community, people kind of respect that more than somebody behind a desk. They can put a name with a face, and that's more important than anything. A name with a face goes a long way," said Penson.

Macon Regional Crimestoppers Executive Director Greg Thomas says this pulls minds together to catch the criminals. "When you put people together, and they start talking, the world gets awfully small," creating a relationship with neighbors around Macon and teaming up to take the bad guys off the streets.

RELATED: Macon Regional Crimestoppers to release quarterly 'Most Wanted' list

Warren Selby with Crimestoppers told us that Corey Stubbs was arrested shortly after investigators walked through the Green Meadow apartments.

To make anonymous tips on the remaining criminals, click here.