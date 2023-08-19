One man killed, three wounded in shooting on Woodard Avenue in west Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened after 3:00 a.m. Saturday

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says one man was killed and three others wounded after an early morning shooting on Saturday.

The shooting happened just after 3:00 a.m. on the 800 block of Woodard Avenue. That's off Anthony Road in West Macon.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at Woodard Avenue and Carnation Street.

Deputies say they found a man unresponsive in the roadway.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley.

Reports say that a large gathering of people were at 834 Woodard Avenue, which was allegedly a “bootleg" where alcohol was being illegally sold.

The reports say several people had a disagreement and gunfire began to be exchanged.

Two women and one man were sent to the hospital for treatment for non-life- threatening injuries.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the sheriff’s office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

13WMAZ+

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.

This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus and our More Than a Number special.