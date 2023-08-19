One man killed, three wounded in shooting on Woodard Avenue in west Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says one man was killed and three others wounded after an early morning shooting on Saturday.
The shooting happened just after 3:00 a.m. on the 800 block of Woodard Avenue. That's off Anthony Road in West Macon.
Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at Woodard Avenue and Carnation Street.
Deputies say they found a man unresponsive in the roadway.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene by Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley.
Reports say that a large gathering of people were at 834 Woodard Avenue, which was allegedly a “bootleg" where alcohol was being illegally sold.
The reports say several people had a disagreement and gunfire began to be exchanged.
Two women and one man were sent to the hospital for treatment for non-life- threatening injuries.
This incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the sheriff’s office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
