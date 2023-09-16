31st annual Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration happening at the Ocmulgee Mounds National Park

The celebration lasts all weekend, and is one of the largest celebrations of Southeastern Native American culture.

MACON, Ga. — For 31 years, the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic park and Ocmulgee Mounds Association have recognized Native American Culture.

The Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration is one of the largest celebrations of Southeastern Native American culture.

On Saturday, visitors were able to go more in depth about the culture.

Kerry Nathaniel Reed, with the Eastern band of Cherokee in North Carolina, says celebrating native american culture helps people remember they are still here.

"You'll be surprised at how many people think that native americans are erased from history, like we don't exist no more. Like there are so many people that think 'Oh Indians are just in the books.' They don't know we're actually still here, so it's good to let them know we're still here and still practicing our culture," he said.

The two day celebration features live demonstrations, traditional cultural crafts, and dance. There also activities for kids like pottery.

The celebration is still going on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.