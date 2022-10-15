4 people shot in aggravated assault in downtown Macon

It took place in the 300 block of Cherry Street early Saturday morning.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated assault that happened in downtown Macon early Saturday morning.

In a release, the Sheriff's Office said that they got a call around 2:35 a.m. that several men were arguing.

The men all went in separate directions, and several of them headed to their car that was parked near the intersection of MLK and Cherry Street.

A silver sedan then drove by, and gunfire was exchanged by the people in the sedan and one of the men who was walking.

Four of the men involved in the incident were shot.

The men were taken to Piedmont hospital by car. Later, three of them were moved to Atrium Health Navicent.

All four of the men are currently listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

The case is still under investigation, and 13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they are available.