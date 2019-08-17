PERRY, Ga. — A man is dead after a crash in Perry early Friday morning.

According to Sergeant Craig Smith with the Georgia State Patrol, 49-year-old Marcus Todd Morgan was traveling in the southbound lanes in a 2003 Ford F-250 on North Perry Bypass when he did not stop at the North Perry Bypass and Main Street intersection.

Smith says the pick-up truck then ran off of the road, hit an embankment, and then a telephone pole.

He says Morgan’s vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top against a pecan tree.

Smith says it happened around 5:30 a.m.

