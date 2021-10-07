$500 reward offered for person responsible for fatal April hit and run in Macon

Deputies are looking for the person responsible for killing Myeshia Glenn.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Macon Regional Crimestoppers are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit and run that happened earlier in 2021.

According to a Facebook post by Crimestoppers, a $500 reward is being offered for the arrest of the person responsible for killing Myeshia Glenn.

The incident happened on April 27 at the 4800 block of Harrison Road.

Deputies are looking for an early 2000's model white Chevy Suburban or Tahoe.