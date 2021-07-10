x
Highway 129 at Jones, Putnam County line closed due to flooding

Jones County Schools are also out Thursday due to flooding.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Highway 129 at the Putnam County and Jones County line is closed at the bridge due to flooding from Wednesday's rainy weather. 

According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department Facebook page, people should avoid the area if traveling between Gray and Eatonton, or if you’re headed to or from the Lake Sinclair and Lake Oconee area.

Jones County Schools also announced Wednesday that they will be canceling classes on Thursday due to flooding, according to their website.

"Due to numerous impassable roads caused by heavy rain and flooding, students will not report to school Thursday," the school system said. 

Faculty and Staff should report to work at 9:00 a.m.

