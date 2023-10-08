56-year-old woman killed in crash in Pulaski County

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

PULASKI COUNTY, Georgia — A woman is dead after a crash in Pulaski County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

56-year-old Michelle Wade was riding down GA-257 on a bicycle near the double yellow line just outside of Hawkinsville near Gregory Drive around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A vehicle hit the back of Wade’s bike with the bumper. Wade was thrown from the bike.

A second vehicle traveling south on GA 257 hit Wade. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

