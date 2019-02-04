EASTMAN, Ga. — Friends and neighbors gathered around the spot in Eastman where two women crashed an SUV Monday morning, just trying to figure out what happened.

Those women, 60-year old Althea Etheridge and 38-year old Alexia Williams were both found with stab wounds around 4:30 a.m. after crashing an Etheridge's Ford Expedition.

The pair hit a fence and a tree before finally coming to a rest outside of an engine shop owned by Shykimy George. George said the GBI called him to let him know that his shop was roped off.

"They told me what happened, and when I came, I see the woman sitting here in the car. She was dead," George said.

Etheridge was found dead inside of the SUV. Williams was still alive and airlifted to Navicent Health in Macon. George said it's rare to find any in his sleepy town.

"In Eastman, Georgia? You don't really see that kind of action," George said. "You see that up north, Macon, Atlanta somewhere, but you never see nothing like that down here."

Etheridge's daughter, Davionne Longman, arrived to the scene from Atlanta in the late afternoon, she said her mother was her best friend.

"I don't know how we're going to heal. I don't know how I'm going to make it without her," Longman said.

The GBI is looking for a man that was also involved in the wreck. Special Agent in Charge Lindsay Wilkes said that Williams alleges the man stabbed them and escaped from the wrecked car.

Longman said she doesn't understand why someone would attack her mother.

"For someone to think that's it's OK to take her away is just absolutely unforgivable," she said.