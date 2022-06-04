As Central Georgia homeowners deal with storm damage, they're advised to watch out for contractor scams

Gwen Krind and Jacob West both say Tuesday's storm rocked their neighborhood.



"They say it sounds like a train but I really didn't hear that. It was more like a ‘VRRR,’ if you were revving up an engine or something," said Krind.



"So I was standing in my bedroom and the window broke, hit me in the head and all over the right side of my body, and I just heard a loud tornado shaking the house, breaking everything," Jacob West recalled.



It was a confirmed tornado leaving behind damage that could cost thousands.



"We got the roof right here and under the roof, this morning the whole ceiling fell in," West said.



"This tree has fallen all the way in to the back of my kitchen there, missing that window. My bedroom is right there, missing that window but we just found that there's a hole here," Krind said.



Now that the storm has passed, homeowners are being warned to watch out for contractors who may be running scams.



"Any time there's a natural disaster, it does bring out the best in people, but one of the things you’re going to see is a lot of roofers, tree trimming companies and stuff from out of town that are looking to make a quick buck," Kelvin Collins with the Better Business Bureau explained.