'I was here at the house alone': Treutlen County woman hides in closet to ride out severe storm

Bayne Evans has at home alone with her dog when the storm tore through there home.

SOPERTON, Ga. — Bayne Evans still hasn't processed what happened.

"I was here at the house alone," Evans said.

Evans, from Treutlen County, heard from a friend that the storm was coming. The last time she looked at her phone was 5:08 p.m. She decided to wait out the storm before heading to work, but then she got the warning, "And... the tornado sirens went off on my phone."

Evans said within minutes, she took cover with her dog and let her husband, Doug Holton, know where she was.

"Doug was at work, so I texted Doug and I said, 'I'm in a tornado and I'm in the closet with the dog,'" Evans said.

Evans said the house was shaking and all she heard was loud noises.

"We rode it out in the bedroom closet."

A mobile home and another house was destroyed during the storm. Josh Love the director of Treutlen County Emergency Management said the Red Cross did come out to help the families whose homes were destroyed.

"Our initial reaction was to check all the houses and make sure everyone was OK," Love said.

Evans and her husband said families and friends have brought over food and water. Now, they're staying with their daughter and trying to save whatever is left.

"We need containers, we need storage to be able to store the things that we are going to be able to salvage from the rubble. We need a place to put that," Evans said.

Evans and her husband are still shocked.

Love said none of the families have set up a GoFundMe page but if they do, they will post it to their website to help the families.