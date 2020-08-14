"I think it's important because we just all want to keep our babies safe," said Rikki Conway.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Bibb County Schools' decision that all schools will be virtual, at least until October 30, means thousands of parents have to plan for their kids to be at home. Some parents are in favor of the decision.

Rikki Conway is the parent of a third-grader.

"I think it's important because we just all want to keep our babies safe. I know this is a hard impact on everybody involved," said Rikki Conway.

Ashley Walters is the parent of two students, a second-grader and a third-grader.

"The chance of catching coronavirus, and we're always in contact with my elderly grandparents, and I have family members with health issues. I just can't take that chance," said Walters.

Brandi Wright is in favor of the decision, but she says she hopes the school district will help train parents with virtual learning. She's the mother of a second-grader.

"I agree, because they are taking precautions for the safety for our children, but I just wanted to know how will they go about the parents because there's a lot of parents that don't know how to work a computer, so I was asking for workshops," said Wright.

There's a list of organizations that reached out to offer support. Right now, things are still in the planning process, but the goal is to assist parents and students in any way they can.

Ivey Hall is the executive director of Macon Area Habitat for Humanity. She said they're planning to turn their parking lot into an outdoor hot spot for families needing WiFi.