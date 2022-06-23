Shots fired at car near site of Houston Avenue double homicide

No one was injured.. The food mart is next door to Friends Food Mart, which was shut down this month after a double homicide.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A shooting at a food mart on Houston Avenue is under investigation, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before midnight on Wednesday night, deputies responded to a call at Pendleton Homes in Macon.

A woman reported that her Honda Accord was shot at the C Mini Mart located at 3380 Houston Avenue next to Friends Food Mart across the street from the apartments. She said her younger sister, her daughter, and a friend were in the car at the time.

The woman said a black pickup truck with dark tinted windows was at the store. The man inside smiled at her sister in the car before driving off. As the truck was leaving the parking lot, shots were fired, and one bullet hit the trunk of the Honda Accord.

She said she thought there were other people in the truck, but they could not see them but could hear voices coming from the truck. Deputies found a bullet in the lid of the trunk, which will be sent to the crime lab on Houston Avenue.

The mini-mart is next door to Friends Food Mart on Houston Avenue, the location of a double homicide just over two weeks ago.

Friends Food Mart was shut down by Macon-Bibb County. There will be a hearing on June 29 to determine if Friends Food Mart will be shut down permanently.

Earlier this week, Bibb County Commissioners approved a proposed ordinance to limit hours for food and other types of marts.

The ordinance will go into effect next month. The stores will have to close between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.