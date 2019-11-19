MACON, Ga. — More than 30 people were caught and arrested in Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Operation Hidden Eye.

At a news conference Tuesday, Bibb Sheriff David Davis said the operation ran from October 2019 to last week.

Davis said most of the people arrested were wanted for probation violation, had warrants out for their arrest in other counties, or were wanted on gun and gang charges.

Davis thanked the Gang Unit for their help in the operation before showing updated crime statistics.

He said during the first 10 months of 2019, homicides are down 44% and aggravated assaults down 10% compared to last year.

‘Things are not that bad,’ said Davis, in response to social media chatter from people who allege crime is worse than ever in Bibb County.

He said these drops in crime can continue only if people in Bibb County remain vigilant and diligent in reporting crime.

Davis highlighted the arrest of Tyree Welch, one of the 33 people caught in the operation.

Bibb jail records show Welch was arrested Nov. 3 on charges of probation violation, criminal street gang activity, terroristic threats and acts, theft by taking, battery, battery- family violence, and criminal damage to property. He is being held without bond.

Davis says Welch exemplifies every type of crime the 33 people arrested are charged with.

He showed a video in which Welch appeared to be ‘enticing’ a 5 or 6-year-old boy into joining a gang by teaching him gang signs and slang, and getting the child to fight with others.

The sheriff's office has not released a full list of the 33 people arrested, but this story will be updated once it’s been released.

