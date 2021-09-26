Bibb County Sheriff's office investigating armed robbery at CVS

No one was hurt in the incident.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at a CVS on Sunday.

According to a press release the robbery took place at 1:52 p.m. at the CVS on 4080 Bloomfield Drive.

A man entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. After getting the money he ran from the store.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.