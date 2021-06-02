Deputies arrested the teen for illegally possessing a gun and taking it into the home where children were, leading to Miracle being shot and killed

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies arrested a 14-year-old in the shooting death of 8-year-old Miracle Brantley Friday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested the teen for illegally possessing a handgun and taking it into the home where other children were located, which led to Miracle being shot and killed last Friday.

The release says the teen is not being charged as an adult and his name is not being released. He is charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Conduct, and Possession of a Firearm by Persons Under the Age of 18.

District Attorney Anita Howard said in the release, “Cases that involve young children and violence hit hardest on our community. The District Attorney’s office worked with the Bibb County Sheriff’s office in this investigation. We are working together to keep our communities safe and ensure justice for the victims and those accused.”

The release also included a statement from Bibb County Sheriff David Davis, stating, “This tragic incident has shocked our community. The sheriff’s office and the DA’s office stand together to bring justice to the memory of little Miracle Brantley.”