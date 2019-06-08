MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is in jail after he allegedly burglarized a woman’s home while she was gone… and then fell asleep.

According to a news release, it happened in the 500-block of Willingham Court around 9 a.m. Monday.

The homeowner got home and reported to deputies that an unknown man broke into her house while she was visiting family.

Deputies got to the scene and found the home had been ransacked, and the suspect asleep in the master bedroom. They then arrested 65-year-old Dwight Davis.

The news release says Davis also kicked the patrol car door trying to get out.

He was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with burglary, interference with government property and obstruction of a peace officer. He is being held without bond.

