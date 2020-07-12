Bibb deputies looking for man in Macon fatal shooting

It happened on Shearwater Drive in the 4000 block of Macon's Bloomfield neighborhood just after 11 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies need your help to find a man who may be involved in the shooting death of another man in Macon on Sunday night.

They believe that man may be 29-year-old Jeremy Travontia Brown.

It happened on Shearwater Drive in the 4000 block of Macon's Bloomfield neighborhood just after 11 p.m.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it all started with a flight between 31-year-old Courvoisie Jamal Reid and his girlfriend.

Investigators believe Brown shot at Reid multiple times during that fight. Reid was struck by a bullet in the upper body.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The release says Brown left before deputies got to the home. Now, investigators say they need your help to find him.