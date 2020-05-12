Bibb sheriff's office asking for help locating missing Macon man

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a man who suffers from medical issues that he takes medicine for.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, 81-year-old Albert Funchess walked away from his residence in the 4100 block of Ayers Road around 4:30 p.m. on December 4.
Deputies were called around 7 p.m. that day to try to find him.
Funchess is around 5'10 and weighs about 165 pounds and is bald. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jacket, blue jeans and blue and yellow tennis shoes.
Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.