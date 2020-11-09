Bibb deputies looking for two people in shooting investigation

This morning's shooting near Brentwood Avenue left a man in critical condition

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking to question two persons of interest in a Friday shooting.

According to a news release, investigators believe the pair have information about a Brentwood Avenue shooting that happened around 10 a.m.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the area and taken to a hospital where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.

The two people were last seen in a gray car with a damaged driver-side mirror and a missing rear bumper.

If you can identify them or you know where they are, you can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.