Bibb Schools plans phased return to in-person classes starting November 9

Here's what you need to know if you're a parent of a student in Bibb County

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District announced its plans for a phased-in return to in-person instruction on Friday.

It includes mandatory masks for all students and staff.

The school district says in-person classes will be held for approved four days a week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday will continue to be a virtual learning day so teachers can prepare lessons and staff can clean buildings.

Grades Pre-K through 2, incoming sixth-graders and incoming-ninth graders will return on November 9. All other grades will start on November 16.

November 11 is a district holiday, so schools will be closed.

13WMAZ reached out to the school district for clarification on who would be "approved" for face-to-face instruction.

The district says those who did not request virtual learning during the summer will go back to school in-person.

If a parent selected remote learning/virtual during the summer and did not request any changes this month, their child will remain virtual.

Those who originally requested remote learning/virtual in the summer, but changed their preference this month to in-person – will have their requests reviewed individually by each school due to requirements the District is enforcing for social distancing.

The District will continue to share more information with students and families via the District’s website.

---

El Distrito Escolar del Condado de Bibb comenzará un regreso gradual a la escuela para aquellos que hayan sido aprobados para la instrucción presencial el lunes 9 de noviembre. Las máscaras son obligatorias para todos los estudiantes y el personal.

La instrucción presencial será cuatro días a la semana: lunes, martes, jueves y viernes. Los miércoles seguirán siendo un día de aprendizaje virtual; los estudiantes continuarán aprendiendo desde casa en este día. Esto les dará a los maestros tiempo para preparar lecciones para estudiantes virtuales y tiempo para que el personal limpie los edificios a mitad de semana.

Regreso el lunes 9 de noviembre: grados Pre-K a 2, estudiantes de sexto grado que ingresan, estudiantes de noveno grado Regreso el lunes 16 de noviembre: todos los grados Recordatorio: el miércoles 11 de noviembre es feriado del distrito y todas las escuelas estarán cerradas.

---

The Bibb County Board of Education met Thursday to discuss sending students back to school for in-person learning.

During the meeting, board members reviewed a presentation that went over the district's performance through the semester, including a summary of virtual instruction and information on preparing for a return to in-person classes.

A final decision was not made about a return date for students, which will be determined at the meeting between the superintendent and principals.

This is a developing story and will be updated.