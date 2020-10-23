Bibb Schools Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones has been authorized to recommend some students to return for classes before the end of the fall semester.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Board of Education met Thursday to discuss sending students back to school for in-person learning.

According to a release from the board, Bibb Schools Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones has been authorized to recommend some students to return for classes before the end of the fall semester. The release says Jones will meet with principals and directors to discuss and determine the procedure and details.

During the meeting, board members reviewed a presentation that went over the district's performance through the semester, including a summary of virtual instruction and information on preparing for a return to in-person classes.