'We want to make sure that era of positivity continues': Macon celebrates 88th birthday of late music legend Little Richard

People from across Central Georgia visited Macon to celebrate Little Richard's 88th birthday, the first since his death.

Several people celebrated the late music legend Little Richard in Macon on Saturday.

The celebration of the "Tutti Frutti" legend started in Pleasant Hill, but did not end there.

People spent the day commemorating what would have been Little Richards 88th birthday.

They toured his home and the neighborhood he grew up in, watched live entertainment in the park across the street, and more.

Stanley Stewart is Little Richard's cousin and he says it means a lot to him having so many people come together on the first birthday since Little Richard passed away.

Stewart says this is just the start of keeping his cousin's legacy alive.

"His music brought people together. Richard was a bridge and a lot of times nowadays we see a lot of division that takes place in our society, and that's just not what Richard was about. He brought people together all around the world, and we want to make sure that era of positivity continues to shine in Macon, Georgia," he said.

Representatives of the Little Richard House Community Center say they will keep Little Richard's legacy alive by hosting events like this in the future.