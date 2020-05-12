Volunteers clean up area surrounding old Roxy Theatre in Macon

People came together to draw life back to the old Greenwood Bottoms community.

MACON, Ga. — Volunteers from across Macon led efforts this weekend to create a more walkable, bikeable neighborhood around the old Roxy Theatre.

Harrell & Sons Barbershop hosted the event.

They built, painted and shared stories about the old days while taking part in a neighborhood cleanup.

While volunteers cleaned, they also had the opportunity to enjoy a cookout.

Executive Director of Bike Walk Macon Rachel Umana says they've really built a connection over the last couple of months.

"We really didn't have much of a connection with the neighborhood. We didn't know many people. Just in about four months we've gotten to know so many people over here, and we (have) also seen our initiatives take place, just because of the initial investment and attention," she said.