Central Georgia churches partner with Community Empowerment Center to provide free COVID-19 testing

They are offering pharyngeal swab tests at the following locations. Some are also providing serological antibody tests.
Credit: WMAZ

MACON, Ga. — The Community Empowerment Center and Community Church of God are partnering with local churches for free COVID-19 drive-thru testing.

According to Reverand Jason McClendon, they are offering pharyngeal swab tests at the following locations.

  • Community Church of God: 5555 Bethesda Avenue in Macon on July 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This site will be offering serological antibody tests as well as nasal pharyngeal tests.
  • Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church: 179 Mount Zion Church Road in Bolingbroke on July 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 
  • House of Hope Macon: 1909 Woodland Drive in Macon on July 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

More information can be found on the Community Church of God Facebook page.

