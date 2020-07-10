Central Georgia doctors urge getting flu shot now to avoid 'twindemic' with COVID-19

The Macon-Bibb County Health Department is offering flu shots without leaving your car.

MACON, Ga. — With the 2020-21 flu season starting and COVID-19 still lingering, doctors are urging people to get their flu shot this year.

Doctor Jennifer Hoffman says the best time to get the shot is mid-October.

She says getting it too early means it may wear off before January and February, when flu season is the worst.

Hoffman says this year it's more important than ever to get your flu shot because COVID-19 is still putting a strain on the hospitals and you don't want both at the same time.

"You don't want to get the flu and COVID simultaneously, that would really not be good," she said. "Here in the hospital it would really help if we can have a less severe flu season, since we're going to be taking care of a lot of COVID patients."