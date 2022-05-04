Central Georgia nonprofit holding golf tourney to provide clean water to communities in Africa

Africa Oasis works to get clean drinking water to communities in Africa.

MACON, Ga. — The organization Africa Oasis partnered with Boys & Girls Missionary Challenge to host a golf tournament fundraiser Monday.

The goal of the tournament is to raise money for filtration buckets.

Event planner Jake Cox explains how these how these buckets work.

"Those filtration buckets use gravity to filter out water. Water is poured in and the gravity goes through a filter, and out comes usable and drinkable water for somebody to drink or use in cooking," stated Cox.

The filtration buckets are $35.