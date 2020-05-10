Chase Rice announces drive-in concert at Macon Coliseum

Chase Rice will be performing outdoors for a drive-in audience the week before Thanksgiving

MACON, Ga. — Fans of live music and country singer Chase Rice will have an opportunity to see him perform next month at the Macon Coliseum.

According to a news release, Rice will be performing a live drive-in concert on Saturday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m. Gates will open two hours before the start time.

Tickets start at $135, plus taxes and fees, and you can have up to four passengers in your vehicle.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 9 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Rice released his first major label debut album ‘Ignite the Night’ in 2014 containing the #5 country hit “Ready Set Roll” and top #10 country hit “Gonna Wanna Tonight.” He has sold over 1.6 million albums since then and amassed a total of 1.1 billion streams on his music.

He previously supported Kenny Chesney on The Big Revival Stadium Tour, supported Luke Bryan on the 2018 Farm Tour, and consistently sells out his own headline shows.

He faced backlash this summer when photos and videos surfaced from a June concert that showed a packed audience with no social distancing or masks.

As a result, he promised more safety precautions at his future shows and urged fans at his drive-in shows to stay in their own space and stay with the people they came with.