Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital accepting breast milk donations for premature babies.

MACON, Georgia — The Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital in Macon has taken the next step in caring for premature babies.

Thursday, the hospital announced it is partnering with King's Daughters Milk Bank to open their new breast milk depot.

Mothers who have extra breast milk can donate it to the hospital in order to help premature babies.

Prenatal ICU Medical Director Mitch Rodriguez explained the goals.

"Our goal is essentially to be able to provide donor breast milk, or preferably express breast milk, from mothers to all babies that are premature," Rodriguez said. "We know it basically provides and added benefit of protection and reduces some of the more penalties associated with being premature."