MACON, Ga. — It’s almost time for Stuff the Truck! Here's your chance to help the hungry in Central Georgia.

13WMAZ is teaming up again this year with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank to collect food an cash donations.

Inside the food bank's warehouse, volunteers keep the shelves stocked. But around the holidays, that gets a little harder to do.

Middle Georgia Community Food Bank Chief Development Officer, Rodney Mullins, says these donations help feed an estimated 100,000 hungry people across 24 Central Georgia Counties.

“During this time of the year, the weather is shifting, people are getting cold—and they’re making decisions between heating and eating," says Mullins.

So here’s where you come in. A small donation can make a big difference.

Mullins says:

1 can of food can feed someone for a whole day

$ 1 can create five meals

1 can create five meals 1 pound of food can generate up to 10 meals

“A large can of any product—what happens with families—is they divide that and they share it. That investment of $1 can create 5 meals and can almost feed a person for a day and a half," says Mullins.

In a community where thousands of children rely on free and reduced lunch at schools, and many are homeless or struggling to make ends meet, you can help them keep food on the table this holiday season.

“While many people are celebrating during the holidays, we have many families where this is the toughest time of the year for them," says Mullins.

You can drop off donations at the following Central Georgia Walmarts from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 12th.

Gray Highway

Zebulon Road

Watson Boulevard

RELATED: Here's how you can help with Stuff the Truck 2019

RELATED: Your 'Stuff the Truck' donations will provide more than 30,000 meals

RELATED: Trucks Stuffed: Central Georgia gives in region-wide food drive

RELATED: MIA Food Bank to benefit from Stuff the Truck

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.