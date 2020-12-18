List: Central Georgia grocery and holiday meal giveaways (Dec. 2020)

Several Central Georgia organizations are holding food giveaways to help families and those in need this holiday season

MACON, Ga. — As we head into the week of Christmas, we've compiled a list of places you can get a free meal or places that are doing grocery giveaways.

If you know of one we missed that we should add, please email us ASAP at news@13wmaz.com

FORT VALLEY

Faith Babies Ministries COGBF

Where: Festival Park at 310 MLK Jr Boulevard

When: December 18 from 11 a .m. to 1 p.m.

MACON

"Steak" in the Community

Where: Bibb County Sheriff's Office Annex Building located at 111 Third Street

When: December 19 from noon to 3 p.m.

Several organizations and businesses have come together to provide a hot meal for those in need

COVID-19 Testing & Holiday Food Giveaway

Where: 834 Hightower Road

When: December 19 from noon to 4 p.m.

Put on by Top Dog Solutions, Victory Deliverance Church, Northeast High School FBLA, Acts 29 Covenant Partners, Sacred Portals Church

Several community organizations have partnered together to provide a Holiday Food Giveaway while citizens take the opportunity to test for COVID-19.

S&S Cafeteria

Where: 3724 Bloomfield Village Drive

When: December 24 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or while they last)

Forrest B. Johnson & Associates will be giving away 1000 free meals for needy families

Daybreak Depaul USA

Where: 174 Walnut Street

When: December 24, breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and a sack lunch at 11 a.m.

WARNER ROBINS

Holiday Ham Giveaway

Where: Warner Robins Club located at 115 Wallace Drive

When: December 19 at 9 a.m.

They will be giving away 200 hams with sides, first come first serve

Driving Home the Spirit of Christmas and Giving

Where: Five Star Chevrolet located at 495 Watson Boulevard

When: December 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Come by for a bag of groceries and a turkey

The Helping Hands