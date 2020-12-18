List: Central Georgia grocery and holiday meal giveaways (Dec. 2020)

MACON, Ga. — As we head into the week of Christmas, we've compiled a list of places you can get a free meal or places that are doing grocery giveaways.
If you know of one we missed that we should add, please email us ASAP at news@13wmaz.com
FORT VALLEY
Faith Babies Ministries COGBF
- Where: Festival Park at 310 MLK Jr Boulevard
- When: December 18 from 11 a .m. to 1 p.m.
MACON
"Steak" in the Community
- Where: Bibb County Sheriff's Office Annex Building located at 111 Third Street
- When: December 19 from noon to 3 p.m.
- Several organizations and businesses have come together to provide a hot meal for those in need
COVID-19 Testing & Holiday Food Giveaway
- Where: 834 Hightower Road
- When: December 19 from noon to 4 p.m.
- Put on by Top Dog Solutions, Victory Deliverance Church, Northeast High School FBLA, Acts 29 Covenant Partners, Sacred Portals Church
- Several community organizations have partnered together to provide a Holiday Food Giveaway while citizens take the opportunity to test for COVID-19.
S&S Cafeteria
- Where: 3724 Bloomfield Village Drive
- When: December 24 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or while they last)
- Forrest B. Johnson & Associates will be giving away 1000 free meals for needy families
Daybreak Depaul USA
- Where: 174 Walnut Street
- When: December 24, breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and a sack lunch at 11 a.m.
WARNER ROBINS
Holiday Ham Giveaway
- Where: Warner Robins Club located at 115 Wallace Drive
- When: December 19 at 9 a.m.
- They will be giving away 200 hams with sides, first come first serve
Driving Home the Spirit of Christmas and Giving
- Where: Five Star Chevrolet located at 495 Watson Boulevard
- When: December 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Come by for a bag of groceries and a turkey
The Helping Hands
- Where: 205 North Davis Drive
- When: December 25 from noon to 3 p.m.
- Call 478-922-1418 or email vicar@mountcalvaryga.org to get a free meal
- Delivery is available within 15 miles