Church hosts food giveaway in honor of pastor who died from COVID-19

The 44-year-old pastor lost his battle with COVID-19 in February.

MACON, Ga. — Forrest B. Johnson and Associates gave away a thousand meals to families across Central Georgia on Saturday.

Cars were able to drive-thru and receive their free food that was provided by Anderson Diner.

Kids also picked up a treat. The first 100 kids received Easter baskets filled with goodies.

The goal of the event was to honor the late pastor of New Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Macon, Pastor Bryant Raines.

Leitra Maxwell says they just wanted to continue Pastor Raines' legacy.

"Raines and New Pilgrim has always been apart of the FBJ family, and we wanted to honor his legacy, and part of honoring that legacy and part of that legacy is picking up where he left off. He loved this community, he loved the Middle Georgia area. So, we wanted to come here and bless people for Easter," she said.