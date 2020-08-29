x
Bibb County Sheriff's Office holds 'clear the shelter' event

People had the chance to adopt dogs and cats for a cheaper price on Saturday.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is working to "clear the shelter." 

People had the opportunity on Saturday to adopt dogs for only $50 and cats for $35. 

The adoption fee included the first vaccinations, micro-chipping and spaying and neutering. 

Major Chris Patterson with animal services says it's important to match our furry friends with the right owner during this event.

"If it's not a good fit for the adopter, they may abandon the animal. We certainly don't want that, or they may return the animal, but the crucial part is making a suitable match between the adopter and the animal," he said.

Patterson says they plan to host this event again in the future.

    

