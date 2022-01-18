Cold temperatures cause delays for outdoor construction in Central Georgia

A recent dip in the temperature is providing challenges for those working on outside construction projects.

MACON, Ga. — A recent dip in the temperature has brought on challenges for those working on outside construction projects.

Sunday and Monday saw high temperatures in only the 40s with lows dropping below 30.

State highway employees spread salt along busy roads, especially in north Georgia, to prepare for any black ice.

Kunj Construction project manager Ray Wilkerson says the weather doesn't affect indoor work, but cold temperatures can cause very slight delays in outside work, like their current loft project.